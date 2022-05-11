Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JNCE. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

