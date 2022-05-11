Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) COO Manoj Leelanivas Sells 8,274 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Manoj Leelanivas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Manoj Leelanivas sold 10,934 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $377,332.34.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $38.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after acquiring an additional 951,771 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,646,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 597,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 782.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

