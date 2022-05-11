Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KLTR. Bank of America cut shares of Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Kaltura by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kaltura by 545.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura (Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

