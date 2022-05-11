Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KAMN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Kaman stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $944.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.23. Kaman has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $57.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.64.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kaman by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 107.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kaman in the third quarter valued at about $1,836,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 53,531.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 896,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 2.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

