KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

KMPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KemPharm will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KemPharm by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KemPharm by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KemPharm by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

