Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $141,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

