Kinder Morgan (KMI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/28/2022 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Kinder Morgan had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Kinder Morgan had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00.

4/20/2022 – Kinder Morgan had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

3/31/2022 – Kinder Morgan is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 3,480,176 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,180 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

