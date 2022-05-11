Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 350.60 ($4.32).

A number of research firms recently commented on KGF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.56) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 313 ($3.86) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 355 ($4.38) to GBX 335 ($4.13) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

KGF stock opened at GBX 246.40 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 306.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 235.20 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 389.67 ($4.80).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, insider Jeff Carr bought 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($673,159.91).

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

