Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNBWY opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Kirin has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.80.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts predict that Kirin will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

