Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $5,693,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 517,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

