Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.21.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.