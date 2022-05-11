Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $826.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,330,000 after purchasing an additional 93,610 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Kura Oncology by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kura Oncology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,294,000 after purchasing an additional 169,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

