KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

KVHI stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.70. KVH Industries has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,050 shares of company stock valued at $46,561. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,795,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 93,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 74,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

