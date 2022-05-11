L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L.B. Foster in a research note on Saturday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 145,446 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter worth about $24,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

