Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LSF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Laird Superfood from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSF. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 166,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after buying an additional 162,076 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Laird Superfood by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 219,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laird Superfood by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laird Superfood (Get Rating)

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laird Superfood (LSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.