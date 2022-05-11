Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $330.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.90 million and the highest is $330.30 million. Lands’ End reported sales of $321.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lands’ End.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $555.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 180.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 26,842.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 122.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.54. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

