Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 112,260 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $5,455,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,740 shares in the company, valued at $38,041,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $184,028.04.

On Thursday, February 24th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,648,200.00.

On Saturday, February 19th, James Robert Anderson sold 5,704 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $346,232.80.

On Monday, February 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $119,009.52.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.11. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

