Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $865,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,997.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.