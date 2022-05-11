Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.11.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $46,106.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,098.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $46,255.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,108.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,555. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

