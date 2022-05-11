Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Esam Elashmawi Buys 10,570 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) VP Esam Elashmawi purchased 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $496,261.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,146.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Esam Elashmawi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Thursday, March 24th, Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 36,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after buying an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.