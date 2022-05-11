Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 28.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Laureate Education by 3,860.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

