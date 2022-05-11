Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “
NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94.
In other news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Laureate Education by 3,860.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
