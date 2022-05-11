Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lawson Products ( NASDAQ:LAWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Lawson Products by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 423,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 143.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 118,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

