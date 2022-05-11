Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAZY. TheStreet cut shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lazydays from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $260.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Lazydays had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 58.51%. The firm had revenue of $322.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lazydays will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter worth about $16,005,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lazydays by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 698,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 441,444 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazydays by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,172 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Lazydays by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 296,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,729,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

