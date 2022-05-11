Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Director David T. Pearson Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) Director David T. Pearson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $28,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,315.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of LEE stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $108.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,818,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $984,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lee Enterprises (Get Rating)
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lee Enterprises (LEE)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.