Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Director David T. Pearson Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) Director David T. Pearson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $28,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,315.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LEE stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $108.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,818,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $984,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

