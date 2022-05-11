Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 350 ($4.32) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.07) to GBX 329 ($4.06) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.07) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

