Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 347.83 ($4.29).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.23) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.44) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.07) to GBX 329 ($4.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.01) to GBX 400 ($4.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

LGEN opened at GBX 238.50 ($2.94) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of £14.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 262.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 280.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 13.27 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.16), for a total value of £202,536.96 ($249,706.52). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,282.28 ($2,813.81). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,066 shares of company stock worth $820,735 and have sold 624,917 shares worth $169,803,170.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

