Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 347.83 ($4.29).
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.23) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.44) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.07) to GBX 329 ($4.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.01) to GBX 400 ($4.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
LGEN opened at GBX 238.50 ($2.94) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of £14.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 262.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 280.06.
In other news, insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.16), for a total value of £202,536.96 ($249,706.52). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,282.28 ($2,813.81). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,066 shares of company stock worth $820,735 and have sold 624,917 shares worth $169,803,170.
Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
