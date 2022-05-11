Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Gary Stephen May Sells 7,299 Shares of Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 17th, Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20.

LDOS opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after buying an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Leidos by 71.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $129,480,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $35,888,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Leidos by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

