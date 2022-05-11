Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LICY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.64.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Li-Cycle by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 31,247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $6,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.