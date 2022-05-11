Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
LBRDK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.43.
LBRDK opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $194.05.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,372 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,467,000 after acquiring an additional 897,427 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,419,000 after acquiring an additional 516,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,634,000 after acquiring an additional 109,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,039,000 after acquiring an additional 500,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
