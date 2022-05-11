Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of LBPH opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.32. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

