Lowe’s Companies (LOW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.100-$13.600 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOW opened at $192.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.06. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

