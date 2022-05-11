Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.25 Million

Analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) to post sales of $105.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $105.50 million. Luxfer reported sales of $99.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $431.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.00 million to $434.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXFR. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $434.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Luxfer by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

