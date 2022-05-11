Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON:MACF opened at GBX 120 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.65. Macfarlane Group has a 1-year low of GBX 106.30 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 146 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19.

In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Aleen Gulvanessian bought 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £9,929.40 ($12,241.89).

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

