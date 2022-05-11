Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

