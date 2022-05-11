Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

