MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

MKTW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

