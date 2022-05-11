Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $164.00.

4/30/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $164.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $163.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $178.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

MMC opened at $157.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.96 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

