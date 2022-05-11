Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Marshalls from GBX 790 ($9.74) to GBX 770 ($9.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 ($10.91) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Shares of LON MSLH opened at GBX 534.50 ($6.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 640.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 676.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 522.50 ($6.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 857 ($10.57). The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.47.

In related news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 48,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.31), for a total value of £289,988.86 ($357,525.41).

About Marshalls (Get Rating)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.