Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 65 ($0.80) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 101.43 ($1.25).

LON MARS opened at GBX 64.31 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.71. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 63.15 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 100.20 ($1.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33. The firm has a market cap of £407.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

