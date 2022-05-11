Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $805.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) to post $805.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $808.33 million and the lowest is $803.50 million. Match Group posted sales of $707.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Match Group by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,654,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 182.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Match Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Match Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32. Match Group has a 12-month low of $67.87 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

