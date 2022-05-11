Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mayville Engineering (Get Rating)
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.
