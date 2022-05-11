McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP John P. Skenesky Sells 2,000 Shares

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $163,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.87. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.