MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) to announce $4.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 million. MediWound reported sales of $5.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $33.89 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $35.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.24. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
About MediWound (Get Rating)
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
