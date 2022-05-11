Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

MLCO has been the topic of several other reports. CICC Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.06.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 338,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 62,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 243,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

