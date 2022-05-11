Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 230.86 ($2.85).

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 215 ($2.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.53) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,915.20 ($24,553.32). Also, insider Heather Lawrence bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($32,178.52). Insiders bought a total of 74,096 shares of company stock worth $9,256,520 over the last ninety days.

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 111.80 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.67. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 197.89 ($2.44). The company has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

