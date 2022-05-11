Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

MCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCG opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.48. Membership Collective Group has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

