Membership Collective Group (MCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Membership Collective Group to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.74 million. On average, analysts expect Membership Collective Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCG opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 126,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

