MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif. “

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MLNK. BTIG Research cut their price target on MeridianLink from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MeridianLink will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MeridianLink by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MeridianLink by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MeridianLink (MLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.