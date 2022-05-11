Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRSN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.37.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

