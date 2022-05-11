Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $7.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

MCHP opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

